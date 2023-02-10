Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders calls for higher teacher salary within state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - The education plan Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders mentioned in her rebuttal to the State of the Union speech Tuesday has been released, and it could make Arkansas a more attractive state for qualified teachers.

The plan calls for Arkansas teachers to make a minimum salary of $50,000, with a possible bonus of up to $10,000. It also promises student loan forgiveness for teachers who take positions in areas where there is the most need.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Olivia says funding details are still being worked out, but the per-pupil amounts will be similar to the way public schools are funded now.

