Arkansas Attorney General introduces Lucy, a new K-9 officer

An event this weekend, called Baths for the Blue, will work to help the Jonesboro Police...
An event this weekend, called Baths for the Blue, will work to help the Jonesboro Police Department K-9 unit.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin introduced a new K-9 officer to the force Wednesday.

This dog is named Lucy, and she is trained to sniff out electronics. Special agent Amber Kilmer is her handler. Together, they are charged with stopping crimes against children, especially child pornography.

Lucy is the first state police dog trained to alert on electronics.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Monroe teen killed in fatal crash
Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
The bill would remove of a mandate that requires students to pass a standardized test to prove...
Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level

Latest News

Lincoln Parish Retired Educators Feb. 9, 2023 meeting
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
Magnolia School District may change when state history is taught.
Magnolia School District considering change to when certain curriculum is taught
Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls for a higher teacher salary in Arkansas.
Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders calls for higher teacher salary within state
Arkansas State Capital (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas senator proposes change to how primary elections run in the state