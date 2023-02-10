Arkansas Attorney General introduces Lucy, a new K-9 officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin introduced a new K-9 officer to the force Wednesday.

This dog is named Lucy, and she is trained to sniff out electronics. Special agent Amber Kilmer is her handler. Together, they are charged with stopping crimes against children, especially child pornography.

Lucy is the first state police dog trained to alert on electronics.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.