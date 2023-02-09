VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8).

A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later.

A confirmed tornado touched down between Fluker and Kentwood along I-55.

A tornado damaged at least two mobile homes in the 12000 block of Tangipahoa Road.
A tornado damaged at least two mobile homes in the 12000 block of Tangipahoa Road.(Mindy Ballard/Jessica Travis)

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says at least two mobile homes were flipped and damaged by the tornadic winds.

First responders are on the scene administering aid to an elderly woman and two children, Miller says. Injuries are unknown.

The storm threat will persist overnight into the early morning hours.

Heavy rains are likely as the line slowly works its way east with a quick 2-3″ of rain a possibility.

Download the Fox 8 Weather App + Download the Fox 8 News App

Track weather in real-time with VIPIR radar.

After we get past Wednesday’s severe weather threat, this front will hang up along the coast. That means cloud cover is likely to linger for a few days heading into the weekend. It will also trend colder and colder.

A secondary weather system likely leads to rain early Friday, but all weekend parades still look dry. It will be cold, however, with highs on Saturday likely not getting out of the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged...
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
MPD asking for assistance
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
Police have made an arrest in a threat to Sterlington Middle School.
Sterlington police make arrest after threat to middle school

Latest News

Radar
Damaging Winds & Isolated Tornadoes Possible Today
Radar
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologists Margo Altshuler
Severe Risks
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler - clipped version
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Severe WX Hazards
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler