St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now.

“This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within the community,” says Saundra Nalley, the hospital’s director of marketing. “We currently have 35 medical/surgical beds and 8 ICU beds closed due to a lack of nursing personnel.”

Nalley says there’s been a nursing shortage for a few years, but the pandemic escalated things and many nurses retired.

She says others in the profession decided to leave for other areas because of lucrative contract opportunities.

That’s why St. Francis is trying to do what they can and encourage young people to get into the field.

They’re hosting a Recruitment event at Walk-On’s in West Monroe Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Right now they’re offering a $10K sign-on bonus for RNs and a $4k sign-on bonus for LPNs with a two-year work commitment. There’s also an apple watch raffle at the event.

St. Francis says they’re also doing a lot of outreach to get people interested in nursing at a young age.

Their AHEC summer program allows high school students to learn how the hospital really works. Over a few-week period, you’re able to shadow staff at the hospital and learn exactly how each job is done.

They also have a ULM Summer Bootcamp where hospital representatives come speak to students about nursing. Right now - they’re looking at having second-year participants in the Bootcamp come into the hospital.

Hospital representatives also go to high schools to teach “Stop the Bleed” classes going over what to do in trauma situations. It’s another way to teach valuable tools to kids, but also get them interested in the medical field.

