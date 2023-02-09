Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River

By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday.

Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team worked from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, stopping due to inclement weather conditions.

However, they plan to start back up on Thursday.

No dive teams were involved in the search because of currents and water temperatures, so only surface searches have been conducted so far.

The search involves Adams County Search and Rescue, Adams County Emergency Medical Assistance, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

