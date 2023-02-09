Man steals 2 French bulldogs at gunpoint from pregnant woman in broad daylight, police say

Investigation led police to 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Police said...
Investigation led police to 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Police said Lewis had attempted to extort the victim after stealing the dogs.(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Two French bulldogs have been reunited with their owner after they were stolen from her at gunpoint in Los Angeles, police said.

To make matters worse, the dogs’ owner is nine months pregnant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said the woman was walking the dogs in daylight at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 in Studio City when she was approached by an armed man.

Police said the suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and took both French bulldogs. The suspect fled the area with the dogs in a gray SUV.

Investigation led police to 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Police said Lewis had attempted to extort the victim after stealing the dogs.

Using witness information, police were able to conduct several search warrants and arrest Lewis on Jan. 26. He was charged with one count of robbery.

The dogs have been safely reunited with their owner unharmed.

Detectives are reminding pet owners to take precautions against being a victim of theft. They say to:

  • Stay visible in public settings with significant light while walking your dog
  • Utilize dog chips with GPS for your dogs
  • Be a good witness by providing as much detailed information to the police
  • Don’t leave your dog unattended in public
  • Install security cameras around your residence to monitor your pets and intruders
  • Keep current photos of your dog

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Monroe teen killed in fatal crash
Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway

Latest News

A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include...
Man arrested for child porn after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, authorities say
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24,...
Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
Family: Suspect in power grid plot embraced racist ideology