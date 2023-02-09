Lincoln Parish School Board approves motion to adopt capital improvement plan

Ruston school district no. 1
Lincoln Parish School Board voted 7-4 to approve the motion to adopt the Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District no. 1.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a school board meeting on Feb. 7, 2023, the Lincoln Parish School Board voted 7-4  to approve the motion to adopt the Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District no. 1.

Currently, the students have to transition up to four times during their elementary school careers. This plan would dedicate $52.8 million to convert Hillcrest elementary and Glenview elementary into K-5 schools.

The two elementary schools are currently for grades K-2. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, the funds would be used for renovations such as expanding cafeterias, parking lots, gyms, and classrooms.

One Ruston parent, Sara Cagle, says she thinks this will add convenience for the parents in the community.

“A lot of the schools here have different drop off and pickup times and it’s very difficult to try and communicate with people that help you, like daycares and services that do pickup when you kind of have to stagger these times, so it’s a lot easier to be able to just drop off and pick up at the same time,” Cagle says.

The plan would also dedicate $4.9 million to convert Cypress Springs Elementary school into a new central office of the school board.

KNOE reached out to members of the school board and were unable to speak with anyone about the plan.

