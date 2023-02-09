Aaron’s Aces: Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and Cooper Nelson

Sterlington currently ranked 9th in non-select division III
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington is known as a football powerhouse but this Panthers squad is flipping the script. Right now, Sterlington boys basketball is 22-7 and currently ranked 9th in non-select division III. Coming off huge wins over Richwood and Union Parish. The Panthers glue comes from the big three of seniors Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and freshman Cooper Nelson. Their electric play that has lead Sterlington to four straight wins earns them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.

