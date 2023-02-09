17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend

17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend(Saint Francis county Sheriff)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old teen in the murder of three people including two family members.

Jonathan Rolfe is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of theft of property related to the victim’s stolen car.

According to deputies, Rolfe killed his mother, sister, and mother’s boyfriend.

On November 28, 2022, deputies conducted a welfare check on Gore Street in Crow Creek at 1:41 a.m.

Deputies found Shalonda Barton, 34, her daughter Kelsie Thompson, 13, and JaTerrance Wright, 32 with gunshot wounds.

The child was found in a bedroom. Wright and Thompson were found in their bed.

Investigators found Barton’s black Cadillac on Industrial Road not far from Rolfe’s girlfriend’s residence, according to St. Francis deputies.

Deputies say the forensic report links Rolfe to the homicides.

Rolfe will be charged as an adult in this case.

He is being held without bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Monroe teen killed in fatal crash
Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway

Latest News

NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score...
Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level
AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community
AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson sued for allegedly violating First Amendment rights