MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there is an event that may add some extra sparkle to the day for you and your significant other. Ralph Calhoun, the executive director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.

Calhoun said the museum is preparing for Valentine’s in the Garden. The idea of the event is to offer a romantic activity for couples on Valentine’s Day.

If you don’t have a partner, that’s okay! Calhoun said he’s seen people stroll the garden alone as well as with groups in the past. Calhoun says the museum will offer Coca-Cola ice cream floats as well as huge Valentine’s Day cards.

This romantic event will be Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Calhoun said the proceeds from the event will be used to fund future events and programs.

Tickets are $15 per couple and can be purchased online at bmuseum.org or at the gate of the museum.

