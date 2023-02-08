Monroe teen killed in fatal crash

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 8, 2023, around 8 a.m. on Louisiana Hwy 553 near Moon Lake Rd.

The crash involved James Michael Sykes, 17.

LSP says Sykes was traveling north at a high rate of speed.

For reasons still under investigation, Sykes’ vehicle exited the road and hit a tree.

Sykes was restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

LSP does not believe impairment is a factor.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

LSP is currently investigating this case.

