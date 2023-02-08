Man headed to 57th straight Super Bowl

An 86-year-old from Maine is set to attend his 57th straight Super Bowl game. (Credit: WGME via CNN Newsource)
By WGME Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) - Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles, and there is one Super Bowl superfan who will attend for the 57th year in a row.

On Wednesday morning, Don Crisman, 86, will head west for another Super Bowl.

“I keep saying, ‘I’m going to give up,’ but there’s something inside that says, ‘You got to go,’” he said.

This year, he said is hoping to bring his daughter along with him.

“She’s been my lifeline for the last six years, and getting around is not like it used to be. And sometimes I have to use a wheelchair if it’s a great distance,” he said.

Keeping the streak alive is also a big expense, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help Crisman.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged...
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
MPD asking for assistance
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
Police have made an arrest in a threat to Sterlington Middle School.
Sterlington police make arrest after threat to middle school

Latest News

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at...
Biden speech takeaways: More conciliation than conflict
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes