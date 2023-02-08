LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023.

The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston.

District X includes Caldwell, Jackson, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita and Union parishes. Any retired teachers from these areas are invited to attend.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. with registration starting at 1:45 p.m.

The District X president, Becky Solley, will preside over the meeting.

Rodney Watson, LRTA Executive Director will discuss the 2023 Regular Session and legislature that could impact retired teachers.

For more information on the upcoming meeting and legislature, visit LRTA’s website.

