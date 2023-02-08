LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting

LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting
LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting(Source: Louisiana Retired Teachers Association)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023.

The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston.

District X includes Caldwell, Jackson, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita and Union parishes. Any retired teachers from these areas are invited to attend.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. with registration starting at 1:45 p.m.

The District X president, Becky Solley, will preside over the meeting.

Rodney Watson, LRTA Executive Director will discuss the 2023 Regular Session and legislature that could impact retired teachers.

For more information on the upcoming meeting and legislature, visit LRTA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged...
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
MPD asking for assistance
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
Police have made an arrest in a threat to Sterlington Middle School.
Sterlington police make arrest after threat to middle school

Latest News

NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
Severe Risks
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler - clipped version
Stroll through the Biedenharn garden with your partner for Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s in the Garden
8th annual Winn Community Feast
NELA group feeds residents free meals throughout Winn Parish