Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level

The bill would remove of a mandate that requires students to pass a standardized test to prove...
The bill would remove of a mandate that requires students to pass a standardized test to prove reading competency in third grade before moving to the fourth grade.(wluc)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lawmakers have introduced a bill to prevent certain third graders from progressing to fourth grade if they read at the lowest reading level.

The bill by State Representative Richard Nelson (R-89) was approved by the House of Representatives last year, but fell two votes short in the Senate.

“I don’t think that it’s a fix to what the problem is,” Sandie Lollie, President of the Monroe Federation of Teachers, told KNOE.

“I think Representative Nelson is moving in the right direction,” Monroe City School Board President Bill Willson explained.

Lollie is concerned about the psychological effect it could have on young children.

“They’re not really attuned to all the different nuances as to why ‘my friends are going on to the next grade and why I am staying here,’” said Lollie. “It’s an emotional thing that sometimes carries for a long time.”

Willson says while he supports the idea generally, he needs more information on the specifics.

“If they are making accommodations for certain students that may have some learning disabilities or things of that nature, that would not be taken into account in the grading of that,” Wilson told KNOE.

Lollie believes scores can also be improved by investing in teachers through pay and additional resources.

“Really giving help to teachers by putting more aides or reading specialists or people that are equipped to do this kind of tutoring,” explained Lollie.

Willson adds another critical factor to student success is parental involvement.

“If that child goes to bed late, past 10,11,12, doesn’t eat dinner, and doesn’t do their homework,” said Wilson. “What are that child’s chances of success at school the next day? Pretty low, right?”

The bill tasks the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education with developing specific policies related to the measure if passed.

