HSA hosts ‘Responsible Beverage Safety Training’ class

Preventing underage drinking and alcohol-related injuries and fatalities
The office of prevention and wellness at Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosted a responsible beverage server training class
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The office of prevention and wellness at Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosted a responsible beverage server training class open to anyone in the community in hopes of preventing underage drinking and alcohol-related injuries and fatalities.

K’Shana Hall, the Coalition Manager for Northeast Delta Human Services Authority said parts of Northeast Louisiana surpass the state average for alcohol related injuries and fatalities.

“We wanna make this education accessible to everybody because this literally saves lives,” Hall said. ”Any alcohol related injury, fatality, or crash is 100% preventable. so that’s what we’re doing here, it’s really a public protection mechanism.”

Participants of the class received a responsible vendor certification. Hall said the course teaches about the effects of alcohol on the brain and other organs, as well as how to recognize fake ID’s and overly intoxicated people.

“it not only teaches you how to identify, but how to handle the situations in a way that’s safe for the patron, or the attempted patron, and yourself,” Hall said.

Alfred Garrison, who works as a licensed therapist, said  he took this course to gain professional knowledge that he can share with the youth.

“We’re literally surrounded by three major universities, so with that being said you’re gonna have a lot of young people in the area influencing other young people so you need to have those kitchen table discussions,” Garrison said.

Garrison emphasized the importance of teaching the youth about the dangers of alcohol.

“The education, it’ll limit some of these, possibly fatalities or some of these horrible stories that you may hear that a kid may get in by not knowing about alcohol,” Garrison says.

Hall said the data they gathered from the youth shows that alcohol injuries and fatalities are a notable issue in Northeast Louisiana and need to be addressed.

“If it’s 100% preventable and we can use education to prevent it, why would we not do that,” Hall said.

Hall told KNOE that they plan to do another class in Ouachita parish and eventually start holding one in Franklin parish as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Monroe police searching for suspect after shooting at officers
A Ruston woman has been arrested by Monroe Police Department.
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged...
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officers

Latest News

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of fiber.
Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis
A new study is showing that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for...
STUDY: Arkansas ranks among lowest for dental health
A bill filed on Jan. 26 by Rep. Nichole Clowney would create an exception to Arkansas’ abortion...
Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exceptions
The USDA announced $8 million in investments for rural communities' in NELA.
$8 million invested into rural NELA communities for infrastructure improvement