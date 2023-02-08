HSA hosts ‘Responsible Beverage Safety Training’ class

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The office of prevention and wellness at Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosted a responsible beverage server training class open to anyone in the community in hopes of preventing underage drinking and alcohol-related injuries and fatalities.

K’Shana Hall, the Coalition Manager for Northeast Delta Human Services Authority said parts of Northeast Louisiana surpass the state average for alcohol related injuries and fatalities.

“We wanna make this education accessible to everybody because this literally saves lives,” Hall said. ”Any alcohol related injury, fatality, or crash is 100% preventable. so that’s what we’re doing here, it’s really a public protection mechanism.”

Participants of the class received a responsible vendor certification. Hall said the course teaches about the effects of alcohol on the brain and other organs, as well as how to recognize fake ID’s and overly intoxicated people.

“it not only teaches you how to identify, but how to handle the situations in a way that’s safe for the patron, or the attempted patron, and yourself,” Hall said.

Alfred Garrison, who works as a licensed therapist, said he took this course to gain professional knowledge that he can share with the youth.

“We’re literally surrounded by three major universities, so with that being said you’re gonna have a lot of young people in the area influencing other young people so you need to have those kitchen table discussions,” Garrison said.

Garrison emphasized the importance of teaching the youth about the dangers of alcohol.

“The education, it’ll limit some of these, possibly fatalities or some of these horrible stories that you may hear that a kid may get in by not knowing about alcohol,” Garrison says.

Hall said the data they gathered from the youth shows that alcohol injuries and fatalities are a notable issue in Northeast Louisiana and need to be addressed.

“If it’s 100% preventable and we can use education to prevent it, why would we not do that,” Hall said.

Hall told KNOE that they plan to do another class in Ouachita parish and eventually start holding one in Franklin parish as well.

