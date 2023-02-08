Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead

A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has died, according to his daughter.(WPBF, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Freida Frisaro and David Fischer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.

Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days.

“My dad was truly a one-of-kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” DiBetta wrote. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”

Levin, 74, went missing on Jan. 30 after dropping off a customer in Okeechobee, a small city north of Florida’s Lake Okeechobee. His family reported him missing when he didn’t return home and his cellphone had been turned off.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the discovery of human remains near Levin’s last known location before he vanished. FDLE reported Tuesday that it had confirmed the identity of the person found in Okeechobee and notified the person’s family but declined to identify the victim publicly, citing a Florida state constitutional amendment that allows crime victims or their relatives to withhold their names from public reports.

Levin’s red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami, Okeechobee and Gainesville in north Florida last week. It was stopped Thursday night in North Carolina, where a U.S. Marshals regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout.

The driver, Matthew Flores, was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said. Flores, 35, fled but was captured a short time later in Ellenboro, North Carolina.

He’s being held on a $2 million bond and scheduled for a Feb. 22 hearing.

He will eventually be returned to Florida to face second-degree murder charges in the death of Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula on Jan. 24, and for the death of Levin.

It was not known whether Flores has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities are investigating how Flores obtained the missing Lyft driver’s car. Levin’s family said they do not know whether Flores was the passenger Levin picked up in Delray Beach on Monday.

In an emailed statement Friday, Lyft said “our thoughts are with Mr. Levin’s family and loved ones during this deeply concerning time. We’ve been in touch with his family to offer our support, as well as with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

DiBetta previously said the Lyft gig was great for Levin, who loved telling dad jokes and often told them over and over.

“It was the perfect setup for him,” she said. “He would get a new audience every ride.”

Levin lived in the Philadelphia area and was a huge Eagles fan. He worked in auto body sales until retiring to Florida about two years ago. He loved driving for Lyft, where he often told jokes to his customers, his daughter said.

He had a son and a daughter and four grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Monroe police searching for suspect after shooting at officers
A Ruston woman has been arrested by Monroe Police Department.
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged...
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officers

Latest News

According to a report from the Center for Economic Development at Lousiana tech the state of...
Louisiana losing residents
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’
Louisiana losing residents, according to a report from Louisiana Tech's Center for Economic...
Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims