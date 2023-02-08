Drug-free relief for chronic constipation may come in form of vibrating pill

Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel...
Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel movements.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who struggle with chronic constipation have a new drug-free option to help get some relief.

Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel movements.

It was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in August but became available for doctors to prescribe this week.

The capsule is meant to be taken every day.

It travels through the stomach and small intestine just like food does. After 14 hours of ingesting, the pill reaches the large intestine and gets to work.

It stimulates nerve cells in the gut and triggers muscle contractions.

Between 10% and 20% of Americans live with chronic constipation, which is diagnosed as having fewer than three bowel movements in a week.

Vibrant is not currently covered by health insurance, but the company is offering a coupon to cap out-of-pocket costs at $69 per month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of possible shooting
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, suspect arrested
Fraud Alert generic
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged...
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
MPD asking for assistance
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
Police have made an arrest in a threat to Sterlington Middle School.
Sterlington police make arrest after threat to middle school

Latest News

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order that would prohibit...
School awaiting guidance following Sanders’ critical race theory order
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
FILE - Brain scans are seen in this file photo. Studies on deceased NFL players' brains found...
CTE found in nearly 92% of former NFL players studied, report says