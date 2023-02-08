City of Monroe accepting applications from artists for outdoor murals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the NELA Art Council is asking for applications from local artists or arts organizations to paint murals or abstract design on the outdoor basketball courts and backboards.

They also say the mural can be on a surface similar in scale to the playing surface of a basketball court.

The locations of the paintings will be at Charles Johnson Park and Powell Recreation Center.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 11, 2023, and the project deadline is Sep. 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit NELA Art Council’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.