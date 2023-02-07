Union Parish police searching for escaped work-release inmate

MARION, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a work-release inmate that escaped on Feb. 7, 2023, around 7 a.m.

UPSO says Ike Jermeze Strickland was working at the Marion Fire Department when he walked off this morning.

Strickland has ties to the Tickfaw area and Tangipahoa Parish.

UPSO says Strickland was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

If anyone knows Strickland’s whereabouts, contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.