Union Parish police searching for escaped work-release inmate

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a work-release inmate...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a work-release inmate that escaped on Feb. 7, 2023, around 7 a.m.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a work-release inmate that escaped on Feb. 7, 2023, around 7 a.m.

UPSO says Ike Jermeze Strickland was working at the Marion Fire Department when he walked off this morning.

Strickland has ties to the Tickfaw area and Tangipahoa Parish.

UPSO says Strickland was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

If anyone knows Strickland’s whereabouts, contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Monroe police searching for suspect after shooting at officers
A Ruston woman has been arrested by Monroe Police Department.
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officers
The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus...
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Meet Steve! He's a jungle carpet python at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Jungle Carpet Pythons!
Meet Steve! He's a jungle carpet python at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Jungle Carpet Python!
The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references, passes House
Severe Weather Wednesday
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler