Sterlington police to increase presence on middle school after threat

School threat MGN Online Police will have an increased presence at Sterlington middle school on...
School threat MGN Online Police will have an increased presence at Sterlington middle school on Tuesday after a threat was made over a computer game to possibly cause harm on campus.(MGN Online)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Police will have an increased presence at Sterlington middle school on Tuesday after a threat was made over a computer game to possibly cause harm on campus.

Police say the threat was likely from a child playing with strong words, but say they plan on taking the threat seriously.

The Sterlington police department and the Ouachita Parish sheriff’s office are investigating who made the threat, and where it was initiated.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

