Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation

MPD asking for assistance
MPD asking for assistance(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department released images Tuesday afternoon of a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation, as well as a picture of a vehicle possibly connected to the crime.

According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of State Street in Monroe Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found 45-year old Derrick Moore dead from a shooting.

The shooting is under investigation, and police are seeking information about the man in the photograph, as well as what appears to be a white Lexus vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

