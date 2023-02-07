Monroe police investigate possible shooting at convenience store
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers with the Monroe Police Department were on the scene of a possible shooting after what’s been a violent few days.
According to Detective Matt Schmitz, officers received information about a possible shooting at Winnsboro Road at South 9th Street just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Investigators arrived on the scene and left shortly before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.
A KNOE reporter at the scene says the glass of a local 76 convenience store appears shattered while detectives speak with possible witnesses. The store was closed while employees cleaned up.
