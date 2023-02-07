Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged...
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson for alleged solicitation of a minor online on Feb. 6, 2023.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson, 28, for alleged solicitation of a minor online on Feb. 6, 2023.

CPSO says the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Jackson in late Jan. 2023, for soliciting what he believed to be a minor online for sex.

According to CPSO, Jackson sent lewd photos of himself over the course of several weeks, requesting the same in return from the minor. He also discussed meeting for sexual activity saying they needed to keep it a secret.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jackson on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

