Families Helping Families hosts free webinar for parents of students with disabilities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans is hosting a free webinar Wed., Feb. 15, 2023, to explain anti-discrimination laws and what they mean for students with disabilities.

The webinar is from 10 to 11 a.m. It is free, but registration is required.

The webinar is for parents of students with disabilities to learn more about how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) deals with anti-discrimination laws.

The ADA prohibits schools from discriminating against students with disabilities.

Some things Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans says parents with disabilities need to know are:

Can the school require you to go on field trips because of the nature of your child’s disability?

Does the school have to make accommodations for your child to play team sports?

Does your school have to install an elevator if your child uses a wheelchair?

Families Helping Families says discrimination is a lot more than just treating someone differently. They say the implications may be significant for students with disabilities and their parents.

For more information on this event visit the Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans website or call them at (504)-888-9111.

