Families Helping Families hosts free webinar for parents of students with disabilities

Families Helping Families hosts webinar for parents of students with disabilities
Families Helping Families hosts webinar for parents of students with disabilities(Source: Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans is hosting a free webinar Wed., Feb. 15, 2023, to explain anti-discrimination laws and what they mean for students with disabilities.

The webinar is from 10 to 11 a.m. It is free, but registration is required.

The webinar is for parents of students with disabilities to learn more about how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) deals with anti-discrimination laws.

The ADA prohibits schools from discriminating against students with disabilities.

Some things Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans says parents with disabilities need to know are:

  • Can the school require you to go on field trips because of the nature of your child’s disability?
  • Does the school have to make accommodations for your child to play team sports?
  • Does your school have to install an elevator if your child uses a wheelchair?

Families Helping Families says discrimination is a lot more than just treating someone differently. They say the implications may be significant for students with disabilities and their parents.

For more information on this event visit the Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans website or call them at (504)-888-9111.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Monroe police searching for suspect after shooting at officers
A Ruston woman has been arrested by Monroe Police Department.
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officers
The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus...
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU
Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU
Monroe police searching for suspect for shooting at officers
Monroe police searching for suspect after shooting at officers
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer
"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if...
Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia