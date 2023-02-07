Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are looking for 18-year-old Isszvain Webb.

They say he shot at three Monroe Police Officers on February 5.

“Don’t be fooled by the face you see. Don’t think he’s a child that doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knew exactly what he was doing. He did it three times. He shot at three human beings in one day and knew they were police officers,” Police Chief Vic Zordan told KNOE.

Police say Webb shot at an officer who tried to pull him over around 3:20 PM on South 8th Street.

“Before the vehicle stopped, the driver of the vehicle leaned out of the vehicle and shot an AR-15-style rifle at my officer,” explained Zordan.

Zordan says Webb shot at another officer during a foot pursuit, hid in the woods, and waited for another officer.

“This is somebody that not only shot at an officer,” said Zordan. “He shot at three police officers numerous times, and on the third one, he actively waited for the police officer to pass him so he could ambush him and have a shot of three to five yards.”

Luckily no officers were injured.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says police need the communities to help find Webb.

“If you have information or are harboring this individual, please call,” said Ellis. “Call Crimestoppers. If you are harboring this individual and you are not giving this person up, you are committing a crime.”

Ellis adds the community can’t be held hostage by one dangerous individual.

“Out of all the bullets that were shed that day, they do not have a name to them,” explained Ellis. “They could have been an innocent bystander, could have been a child, could have been our police officers that are sworn to protect you every single day and show bravery in these instances.”

Webb escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center in October.

Zordan says MPD executed a search warrant on February 6 and found shell casings and ammunition, but no Webb.

