Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive.

The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU.

The books were donated during a donation ceremony on Jan. 9, 2023, in the NICU waiting room.

Tracy Richard is the author of the book donated, “ABCs of the NICU for Preemie Parents.”

Richard presented a signed. copy of the book to Dr. Marc DeSolar, neonatologist and unit manager.

“I wrote this book to share with others my experience in having a micro-preemie baby almost 20 years ago,” Richard says. “I wanted other moms to know, although this is scary right now, you and your baby, your family will get through this.”

Sorority members labeled and packaged the books for drop-off after the two-month donation period.

The collection period started in Nov. 2022 during prematurity awareness month and closed in Jan. 2023.

