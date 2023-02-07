City of Monroe partners with LED to create economic development plan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is partnering with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to make Monroe a Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC).
LED helps strengthen the state’s business environment and creates a more vibrant Louisiana economy.
The LDRC program supports and encourages selected Louisiana communities to be development ready, competitive, and “open for business.”
The program will help create and implement a strategic community and economic development plan.
The City of Monroe is asking the public to take a survey to tell what they would like the Economic Development outcomes of Monroe to look like in the future.
