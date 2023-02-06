United Way of Northeast Louisiana reopens annual agency program application process

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana agencies who wish to partner with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana have the chance to apply to do so during the non-profit’s annual agency program application process beginning Monday, Feb. 6.

United Way says its established aspirations around education, financial stability, and health, and its identified goals and strategies were designed to address specific issues and achieve positive results. Any registered 501c3 agency that is located in NELA, provides health and human services, and is aligned with the United Way NELA’s community aspirations and goals can apply to partner with the organization.

The existing partner agency programs provide effective services across NELA, but United Way says allows an annual application process allows the non-profit to identify other agencies who might be able to fill gaps.

“While we appreciate our longstanding relationships with our current partners, the annual reopening of our application process allows us to identify other agencies in the community providing services that fill additional gaps,” said Ashley West, United Way NELA’s Community Impact Chair. “United Way’s accountability standards will continue to be the benchmark for both new applicants and our existing partners.”

Daniel Taylor, Chair of United Way NELA’s Board of Directors, says allowing the community to have a say in the non-profit ensures accountability.

“When you give to United Way of Northeast Louisiana, you are allowing local volunteers, representing all segments of the community, to determine how to invest the money in the issues and areas that need it most,” Taylor said. “This practice ensures accountability and that United Way is focused on our community’s aspirations and achieving measurable results. The recommendations for funding are reviewed and approved by our volunteers annually.”

Agencies who wish to participate in the annual agency program application process can apply at unitedwaynela.org/our-partners. The deadline for pre-application submissions is Friday, Feb. 24.

For specific questions, contact Kim Lowery, Vice President of Community and Organizational Strategy at United Way of Northeast Louisiana, at (318)-998-9212 or klowery@unitedwaynela.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.