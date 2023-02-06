ULM program director appointed to National Diversity and Inclusion Committee

ULM Honors Program Director, Dr. Joshua Stockley, has been appointed to the National Diversity...
ULM Honors Program Director, Dr. Joshua Stockley, has been appointed to the National Diversity and Inclusion Committee(Source: University of Louisiana Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s Honors Program Director, Dr. Joshua Stockley has been appointed to the National Collegiate Honors Council’s (NCHC) Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee develops strategies to increase diversity within the NCHC and its institution members, to develop programming for the annual conference and seminars throughout the year and to produce research and scholarly publications.

Dr. Stockley says, “I am honored to serve on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee or NCHC. The appointment reflects positively on the hard work done by the ULM Honors Program- its students and faculty- to promote diversity, equity and inclusion of the ULM Honors Program and, concomitantly, the University.”

Director of the ULM Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/International Student Affairs, Dr. Pamela Higgins Saulsberry says, “There are still challenges and boundaries to break for Honors Programs in their quest to reflect the diverse communities students come from, in order to help them move forward in becoming better leaders, global citizens and persons. I believe this opportunity will allow Dr. Stockley to be in an excellent position to influence and learn how honors programs can overcome these challenges, most importantly, ULM’s Honors Program.”

For more information about the Honors Program, visit ULM’s website or contact Dr. Stockley at stockley@ulm.edu or (318)-342-3216.

