ULM investigating W-2 form mistake

University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed the employees about a W-2 Form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023.(Source: University of Louisiana Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed university employees about a W-2 form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023.

Dr. Berry’s email reads:

“Dear Colleagues,

We were notified this morning that our vendor that prints and mails our W-2 tax forms may have used an incorrect envelope, potentially exposing personal information including social security numbers. We have begun to thoroughly investigate this matter and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Please know we are taking this seriously and will act quickly to address the issue. This is not an issue for those employees who opted in to receive their W-2s electronically.

Dr. Ron Berry”

Adam McDonald, Assistant Director of Media Relations, says the university sent an email to all student employees this morning, Feb. 6 with the information as well.

The university says the matter is still being investigated and will provide updates as soon as possible.

