Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6.

Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday.

Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture.

One of the biggest challenges will be turning things around for quarterback Russell Wilson after his very rough start with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

The Broncos said in a statement, “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and a Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. The team is excited to welcome him as the new head coach.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Monroe Police Department arrested Demontrell Smith for meeting and paying a juvenile for sexual...
Monroe man arrested for alleged sex with minor
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a...
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at a video screen during an NFL football game...
Sean Payton to coach Denver after Saints, Broncos complete trade
Louisiana footballers DeVonta Smith, Justin Reid, and Boston Scott are sure to take the field...
5 Louisiana footballers vying for Super Bowl LVII ring
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
No arguments heard in latest Kamara court date; preliminary hearing set for March 1
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Payton meets with Carolina, will interview with Arizona, schedules second Denver visit