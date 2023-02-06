Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center.

ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Civic Center. The price is $2 for ages five to 13 and $5 for ages 14 and up.

Tours will happen in groups of 25 every 30 minutes with tickets available for each time slot.

ABJ outreach says this is the only place in Richland Parish where history will be on display from different eras and facts will come to life in a portrayal of famous history makers in the form of a live museum.

For more information about this event, contact A’Isha Johnson at (318)-343-2565.

