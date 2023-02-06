NELA group feeds residents free meals throughout Winn Parish

8th annual Winn Community Feast
8th annual Winn Community Feast(Caring & Sharing in Unity)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 5, 2023
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - A group based in northeast Louisiana prepared free meals for residents throughout Winn Parish Saturday morning.

‘Caring & Sharing in Unity’ hosted its 8th annual Winn Community Feast on Feb. 4, 2023, at Winnfield Civic Center. Event organizers say the feast is a complimentary meal they provide to anyone living in the parish.

In addition, meals are delivered throughout the community for residents unable to leave their homes and pick up meals. This year, the group served grilled chicken, pork steak, corn casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, apple crisps, and a beverage.

The food is provided by different donors in the community, and served by volunteers residing in the community. All attendees had the option to either dine in or carry out their meals.

