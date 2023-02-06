Junior League of Monroe’s Mini-Grants program receives $15,000 donation from Drax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Renewable energy company Drax is donating $15,000 to the Junior League of Monroe’s Classroom Mini-Grants program, which offers NELA educators a chance to get up to $500 in funding for unique school development programs.

The Junior League of Monroe is an organization of women who say they are committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities. Junior League of Monroe President Melinda Minniefield said the donation from Drax will help them continue to promote innovation among the NELA community.

“Because of Drax’s donation, we are able to strengthen and support learning for thousands of students by providing opportunities for innovative programs and resources to dedicated teachers,” Minniefield said. “Drax has helped us enable exciting projects that will benefit our future generations.”

Paul Smith, a teacher at Ouachita Parish High School, said the donation from Drax is going to help provide OPHS students an avenue for expression.

“The funding from Drax will allow us to continue to produce our podcast ‘The Lion’s Roar,’ which acts as a form of vocational training, teaching students new skills like how to make a podcast,” Smith said. “The experience results in students finding the freedom to express themselves while learning important lifelong skills.”

Drax has supported various educational programs in Louisiana including an environmental education workshop for teachers, a Classroom of the Month program and the United Way’s Pen Friends program.

“As Drax continues to grow, we are committed to helping Louisiana students find new and creative ways to learn,” said Matt White, Executive Vice President of North America Operations for Drax. “We’re happy to be able to partner with the Junior League of Monroe to support such an impactful program for the local community.”

