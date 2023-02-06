Hip-hop artist ‘E-40′ contributes $100k to GSU’s music department

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A Grambling State University alumnus and multiplatinum/recording hip-hop artist ‘E-40′, who’s also known as Earl Stevens, donated $100,000 to the school’s music department.

The department is offering a new technology concentration; specifically for sound recording. The donation will support the World-Famed Tiger Marching Band and the maintenance of their newly installed recording studio, which has been named as the Earl ‘E-40′ Stevens Recording Studio. The studio is located inside the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Center.

Inside the new studio, students will be able to produce musical broadcasts, CD’s and movie soundtracks. Dr. Nikole Roebuck, GSU’s Music Department Chair and Director of Band, says this is a meaningful donation to the music department from a former student of Grambling, and that it’s important for current students to be able to see this kind of contribution. Roebuck explained the importance of giving back in order for programs to continue to expand.

“And so, it’s really just training the current students to know that ‘hey, when I graduate, and I’m able to give back, then that’s how our programs continue to grow,” Roebuck stated.

A portion of the donation will be used to completed the second phase of the sound recording studio.

