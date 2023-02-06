Feed Your Soul: A shop where childhood nostalgia is served

"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if...
"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if they're five or 95. They light up the first time they see all of this."(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.

Crowe said he loves seeing people’s reactions when they walk into this chocolate wonderland.

“It’s just for the first time, they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn’t matter if they’re five or 95,” said Crowe. “They light up the first time they see all of this.”

For many people, the business has nostalgia for going to a similar place as a kid.

For Crowe, it means more to him than just candy.

“My mom passed away when I was 17, so that’s a memory for me of making candy with her,” said Crowe.

He would make candies and chocolate for the holidays with his mom.

Just like back then, he makes a variety of items for people to choose from, and the shelves are filled with so many options.

They offer flavors like dark mint, red velvet, and fudge brownie, but there is more to explore.

They even have caramel and chocolate-covered apples, and one flavor stood out.

I was able to try the margarita apple. Being curious about the flavor, I had to try it.

They help you divide it to make it easy for you to eat.

They even cut it for you, so that way, you can share it with somebody else if you want. It is one of the most interesting caramel apples I’ve ever had, with a tangy, salty, sweetness that is one of a kind.

Crowe loves seeing the reaction of people when they try his creations.

“It touches your heart to see people that happy,” said Crowe.

Head to Bayou Chocolate, where you can grab some treats, feel young again, and feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Monroe Police Department arrested Demontrell Smith for meeting and paying a juvenile for sexual...
Monroe man arrested for alleged sex with minor
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a...
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested

Latest News

BBB offers tips on how to protect yourself against scammers if you receive Social Security...
BBB: Scammers targeting those who receive Social Security benefits
Pen Friends lets students exchange letters to better their reading and writing skills.
Morehouse Parish elementary students given chance to exchange letters worldwide
Drax donated $15,000 to the Junior League of Monroe.
Junior League of Monroe’s Mini-Grants program receives $15,000 donation from Drax
LIV Golf CW
LIV Golf CW Sizzle