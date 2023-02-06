City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade

The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus...
The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023(Source: Krewe of Janus)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

  • Louisville Ave. beginning at Riverside Dr. to Oliver Rd.
  • Walnut St. to Washington St.
  • Washington St. to N. 3rd St.
  • N. 3rd St. to Louisville Ave.

For more information about street closures, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.

Krewe of Janus parade route and street closures
Krewe of Janus parade route and street closures(Source: City of Monroe)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Monroe Police Department arrested Demontrell Smith for meeting and paying a juvenile for sexual...
Monroe man arrested for alleged sex with minor
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a...
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested

Latest News

It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if...
FYS Childhood Nostalgia
The United Way NELA has reopened their annual agency program application process.
United Way of Northeast Louisiana reopens annual agency program application process
A Ruston woman has been arrested by Monroe Police Department.
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
BBB offers tips on how to protect yourself against scammers if you receive Social Security...
BBB: Scammers targeting those who receive Social Security benefits