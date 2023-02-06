City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m.
The following streets will be closed for the parade:
- Louisville Ave. beginning at Riverside Dr. to Oliver Rd.
- Walnut St. to Washington St.
- Washington St. to N. 3rd St.
- N. 3rd St. to Louisville Ave.
For more information about street closures, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.
