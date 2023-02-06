City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Louisville Ave. beginning at Riverside Dr. to Oliver Rd.

Walnut St. to Washington St.

Washington St. to N. 3rd St.

N. 3rd St. to Louisville Ave.

For more information about street closures, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.

Krewe of Janus parade route and street closures (Source: City of Monroe)

