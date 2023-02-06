Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus.

The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor.

Schools selected increased test scores in reading and math since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some schools have gone above and beyond, and Boley is one of those schools that we wanted to recognize today as a combat campus. They’re actually performing better post-pandemic than before the pandemic,“ said Brumley. ”And I know they’ve had a ton of struggles over the last few years and challenges to overcome. And it’s a real honor to be here today with the faculty and staff to support them and to recognize them as Louisiana comeback campus.”

Brumley was excited to visit the school as it has had a true comeback, with the recent reconstruction and the progress in test scores. He also sees the state improving overall.

“80% of our school systems improved last year we saw a 3% increase in mastery rates for math and ELA in grades three through eight, which is the most significant since 2016, we led the country on Nate and the Nations Report for Art in 4th-grade reading, but still we know we have a long way to go,” said Brumley.

Ellis had words of encouragement for those who have been in the classrooms.

“I think we’ve learned that we’re stronger than we thought we were and that the profession is one to be celebrated and recognized for how important it is,” said Ellis.

Boley Elementary was the only school in Ouachita Parish that was honored with the award,

Quitman High School in Jackson Parish was also honored with the award.

Here is the full list of comeback schools.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.