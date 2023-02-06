BBB: Scammers targeting those who receive Social Security benefits

By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Social Security Administration has approved an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment increase for those who receive Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security Income, and that’s getting the attention of scammers, according to Jo Ann Deal with the BBB.

Deal says scammers will contact recipients by phone, text or email and will claim to be a “Social Security representative.” The scammer may tell the recipient they have to apply for the cost-of-living increase by visiting a website, sending information via text or email, or speaking with them on the phone to get the benefit.

The scammer might ask the target to verify identity by sharing personal details, such as full name, address, or Social Security number, says Deal. They might even ask for bank account information, claiming they will deposit the extra money directly into the target’s account.

Deal says giving your information to the scammer(s) will give them access to your most sensitive information, which will make you susceptible to identity theft. Giving out banking information may even give scammers access to your money.

So, how do you avoid these scams? Here are tips from the BBB:

  • Remember, the SSA’s cost-of-living-adjustment is automatic. You don’t need to do anything to receive the increase in benefits. If someone tells you otherwise, you’re likely dealing with a scammer.
  • Know how the SSA communicates. According to SSA, “If there is a problem with your Social Security number, we will mail you a letter. Generally, we will only contact you if you have requested a call or have ongoing business with us.” A call, text or email from an SSA agent out of the blue is a red flag.
  • Don’t give in to threats. SSA will never threaten you with arrest or legal action. They will never suspend your Social Security number or demand payment from you. They will never ask for personal information or banking details to give you an increase in benefits. If someone demands these things or threatens you over the phone, they are not with SSA.

