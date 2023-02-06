3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood

An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25, 2017. Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in La Perla early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 after someone told them to stop filming, and two of them remain hospitalized, according to police.(AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla which is popular with visitors.

The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in South Carolina, began filming a mobile hamburger cart and was told to stop and leave the area, police said.

Two of the tourists remain hospitalized, including one who was stabbed six times, police said.

No one has been arrested.

The attack happened nearly two years after a tourist from Delaware was killed and set on fire after police said he was warned not to take pictures while buying drugs in La Perla. A friend of his also was beaten but survived.

La Perla is located in the historic part of Puerto Rico’s capital known as Old San Juan and became famous after it was featured in the video of “Despacito,” a song released in 2017 by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The community was once a dangerous slum considered the island’s biggest distribution point for heroin, but crime has dropped since a 2011 raid by federal agents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Monroe Police Department arrested Demontrell Smith for meeting and paying a juvenile for sexual...
Monroe man arrested for alleged sex with minor
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a...
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Sheriff: Toxic gas release likely from Ohio train derailment