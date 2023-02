MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM men’s basketball hosted South Alabama at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the middle contest of a three-game homestand. The Warhawks struggled to get shots to fall early, and Isaiah Moore took advantage with a game-high 31 points for the Jaguars. ULM falls to South Alabama, 72-64.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.