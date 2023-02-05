Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St.

MPD say the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.

If anyone has information on the suspects whereabouts, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.