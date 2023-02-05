Krewe de Riviere’s pet parade builds connections between families and pets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the big parade traveled through Monroe - West Monroe Saturday night, the Krewe de Riviere gave children and pets their time to shine.

The Krewe de Riviere Children’s and Pet Parade was held Feb. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. for the second year in a row at the Monroe Downtown RiverMarket. Families dressed up their pets and decorated wagons for their children to ride. The event was a time for families and children to create a special connection with their pets.

“Pets - they’re such a big part of our family. And we want to include them in everything we do. It makes them better pets,” says Keith Sison, who was a judge for the Twin Cities’ Krewe de Riviere Children’s and Pet Parade.

The parade consisted of about 50 entries. A $5 registration fee was required for participation, and all proceeds support the renovation of 2519 South Grand Street.

