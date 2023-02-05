Entergy Arkansas warns customers of text scam

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning their customers of a recent texting scam.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, a social media post informed customer’s that text messages were going around about rolling outages. The post went on to say, “DON’T CLICK THE LINK” and that it was a phishing ploy.

The announcement was made during a three-round ice storm across the state.

