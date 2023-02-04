Ouachita completes season sweep over Ruston, sits alone atop District 2-5A
Lions beat Bearcats, 62-52
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita boy’s basketball completed the season sweep over Ruston, handing the Bearcats just their third loss of the season. Behind senior Jonathan Bradshaw’s game-high 24 points, the Lions beat the Bearcats, 62-52. Ouachita takes sole possession of first place in District 2-5A.
