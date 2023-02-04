Monroe man arrested for alleged sex with minor

Monroe Police Department arrested Demontrell Smith for meeting and paying a juvenile for sexual acts on Feb. 4, 2023.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department arrested Demontrell Smith for meeting and paying a juvenile for sexual acts on Feb. 4, 2023.

MPD says they responded to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a church near the 4000 block of White St.

When officers approached the vehicle, they say they found Smith, 24, and a minor, 15, having sex.

Officers say they advised both individuals to exit the vehicle and get dressed.

Officer Freeman says they spoke with the juvenile who told them Smith texted her asking to meet and offered her $300 to engage in sexual activity.

When talking to Smith, officers said he told them the juvenile said she was 19 and only offered $20 or $30 to buy personal items afterward.

Officers say that the juvenile stated she told Smith she was 16 and he told her he was 18 prior to meeting.

Smith was arrested on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

