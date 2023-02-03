WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients

WestRock is a recipient of the 2023 Lantern Awards.
WestRock is a recipient of the 2023 Lantern Awards.(WRDW)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that.

WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored as one of the recipients of the Lantern Awards during a private reception in Baton Rouge on Feb. 8.

LED Secretary Don Pierson said the chosen manufacturers and their employees have helped the state tremendously.

“In 2022, Louisiana manufacturers and their employees contributed mightily to the resurgence of our state’s economy and the resilience of our communities,” Pierson said.

There is a total of seven recipients, one for each region.

“In the north and south, east and west, and central regions of Louisiana, these honored manufacturers have distinguished themselves by combining business acumen and community service,” Pierson said. “I’m proud to recognize them with Lantern Awards, one of LED’s highest honors, as they are a shining example for all businesses in our state.” 

Honorees are chosen by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the overall contribution of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansions as well as public service activities with employee participation. Recipients must also have been in operation at least three years prior to their nomination to demonstrate sustainability.

The 2022 Lantern Award winners are:

  • Acadiana Region: D&T Crawfish, Abbeville
  • Capital Region: Swamp Dragon LLC, Baton Rouge
  • Central Region: Drax Biomass, Urania
  • Northeast Region: WestRock, Hodge
  • South-Central: Cospolich, Destrehan
  • Southeast Region: MECO, Mandeville
  • Southwest Region: Ingevity, DeRidder

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
GENERIC
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
A Monroe road has been temporarily closed.
High waters close down Monroe roads

Latest News

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3...
Health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid identity theft scams.
BBB: Preventing identity theft scams
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions.
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of fiber.
Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis