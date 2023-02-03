WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients

HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that.

WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored as one of the recipients of the Lantern Awards during a private reception in Baton Rouge on Feb. 8.

LED Secretary Don Pierson said the chosen manufacturers and their employees have helped the state tremendously.

“In 2022, Louisiana manufacturers and their employees contributed mightily to the resurgence of our state’s economy and the resilience of our communities,” Pierson said.

There is a total of seven recipients, one for each region.

“In the north and south, east and west, and central regions of Louisiana, these honored manufacturers have distinguished themselves by combining business acumen and community service,” Pierson said. “I’m proud to recognize them with Lantern Awards, one of LED’s highest honors, as they are a shining example for all businesses in our state.”

Honorees are chosen by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the overall contribution of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansions as well as public service activities with employee participation. Recipients must also have been in operation at least three years prior to their nomination to demonstrate sustainability.

The 2022 Lantern Award winners are:

Acadiana Region: D&T Crawfish, Abbeville

Capital Region: Swamp Dragon LLC, Baton Rouge

Central Region: Drax Biomass, Urania

Northeast Region: WestRock, Hodge

South-Central: Cospolich, Destrehan

Southeast Region: MECO, Mandeville

Southwest Region: Ingevity, DeRidder

