ULM rolls past Coastal Carolina behind 15 made three pointers

Jamari Blackmon finished with a game high 35 points
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM started their three home game stretch with a bang. Knocking in 15 three pointers and 10 in the first half. Coastal Carolina went on to a late 11-2 run in the fourth to put it within ten but the Warhawks didn’t look back and finished the game strong. Jamari Blackmon finished with a game high 35 points, going 5-7 from behind the arc. Also he hit 14-15 free throws to push ULM to 7-3 in conference play.

