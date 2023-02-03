STUDY: Arkansas ranks among lowest for dental health

A new study is showing that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for...
A new study is showing that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth.(KEYC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study shows that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness. The data ranges from those who visited a dentist in 2022 to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.

The study showed Arkansas ranked 50th overall in dental health with a score of 35.14 out of 100.

Regarding oral health, Arkansas ranked 50th in oral health behind West Virginia. The Natural State did better when it came to dental habits and care at 35th.

However, Arkansas was ranked 51st overall when it came to the percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year.

You can read more about the study by visiting WalletHub’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
GENERIC
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
A Monroe road has been temporarily closed.
High waters close down Monroe roads

Latest News

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of fiber.
Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis
A bill filed on Jan. 26 by Rep. Nichole Clowney would create an exception to Arkansas’ abortion...
Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exceptions
The USDA announced $8 million in investments for rural communities' in NELA.
$8 million invested into rural NELA communities for infrastructure improvement
Experts warn of the signs of stalking
Experts outline signs and resources for victims of stalking