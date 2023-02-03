State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case

State board suspends two Memphis EMT’s after Tyre Nichols death
State board suspends two Memphis EMT’s after Tyre Nichols death(MFD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation.

The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville.

After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that neither EMTs, JaMicheal Sandridge nor Robert Long, engaged in primary or secondary care for Nichols during the 19 minutes of being on the scene.

Matt Gibbs with the Tennessee Department of Health advised before the board that neither EMTs took vitals, provided oxygen, nor administered an IV.

Gibbs also stated EMTs did not provide cardiac monitoring.

The board voted unanimously to suspend both Long and Sandridge licenses.

At the conclusion of the meeting, one board member called the incidents “egregious behavior for any human being and not a reflection of EMS in the state of TN,” and asked that any other medical personnel seen on the scene and failed to act, should be held accountable as well.

The chairman of the board says the investigation is ongoing and waiting for the conclusion of the investigation.

He also says anything that needs to be addressed will be forwarded to the board.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
GENERIC
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
A Monroe road has been temporarily closed.
High waters close down Monroe roads

Latest News

Senate Finance passes both bills during special session but made changes.
Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/3
A federal judge Friday sentenced former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson to nearly 4...
Former Arkansas senator sentenced in federal bribery case
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright